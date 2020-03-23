Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Shravan decides to apologize to Suman

Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 the Sony TV show produced by StudioNEXT has kept the viewers on the edge of their couch by bringing forth some unpredictable twists and turns with every episode.

As per the plot, Shravan is falling in love with Suman and realizing his feelings for her.

Now, in the coming episode, Shravan gets super happy and excited in the school. On the other hand, Suman gets upset with Shravan’s ill-mannered behavior and gets angry with him for calling Daddu ‘buddha’.

Later, Shravan asks Suman what time he should come to pick her up for the party to which Suman replies she is not interested in going with him. Shravan gets upset seeing Suman unhappy. Shravan decides to apologize to Suman.

What will happen next?

Watch this space for more updates.