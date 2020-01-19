eilis-o’hanlon:-why-would-anyone-in-northern-ireland-seriously-trust-the-parties-in-government-with-control-over-their-wallets?







First Minister Arlene Foster and (right) Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill

It’s taken a while, but the First and Deputy First Ministers have finally found something on which they can wholeheartedly agree. Unfortunately, what seems to unite them is an eager desire to get their hands on everyone else’s money.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Politics on Sunday morning, Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill couldn’t have been clearer that her immediate aim is to have revenue-raising powers devolved to the Northern Ireland Executive in order to plug the very considerable gap between what the Assembly wants to do and what it can afford.

The Deputy First Minister’s suggested pathway to get there was through a commission on tax powers, in fact she said the new Finance Minister is going to set one up forthwith, though she was less clear about how to make ends meet in the meantime, because commissions by their nature tend to take time.

The inquiry into the cash-for-ash scandal is only now at the end of its deliberations. Deciding whether the Executive should be able to raise money, let alone how it should do so, would presumably be a much bigger undertaking. It couldn’t possibly be done before the current Stormont term runs out.

O’Neill isn’t wrong to say that a proper analysis of how Northern Ireland can self-fund improvements in public services is long overdue. Scotland has already taken on a number of revenue-raising powers and the Welsh Assembly now has an agreement that the first 10p of every pound paid in income tax stays in Wales. Consideration has even been given to allowing regions in England to become more self-funding.

Since the aim in all these cases is to make local government more accountable, it makes no sense to leave Northern Ireland out of the same conversation, especially since all the political talk around the Assembly right now is about money, or more accurately, the lack thereof.

First Minister Arlene Foster was banging that same drum on the BBC’s Inside Politics a few days ago when she suggested that increasing tuition fees might need looked at again to plug the funding shortfall for universities.