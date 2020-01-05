eilis-o’hanlon:-could-edwin-poots-be-the-dup-leader-to-get-a-deal-over-the-line?-(yes,-that-edwin-poots)

It’s traditional for party leaders to stand down after a bad election. Arlene Foster shows absolutely no sign of doing so despite presiding over the worst DUP result in years. That hasn’t stopped mutterings of discontent from breaking out in the ranks.

The problem for Arlene’s potential rivals is that they haven’t exactly covered themselves with glory either. Nigel Dodds was the architect of the DUP’s disastrous Brexit strategy, which managed in the end to alienate just about everybody, friend and foe alike. That’s not much of a place from which to launch a bid for the crown.

Besides, it seems that he sees his immediate future in the House of Lords rather than Stormont.

Jeffrey Donaldson’s name keeps coming up, but he can’t lead the DUP from the back benches of the House of Commons either. Others lack experience and name recognition.

That might explain the latest rumour doing the rounds – that Edwin Poots may be poised to take her place. No, you’re not hallucinating. That Edwin Poots.

It could be that someone simply drew the Lagan Valley MLA’s name in the office sweepstake for next DUP leader and is trying to give his rank outsider the best chance of sneaking through to victory on the inside.

But assuming that a Poots leadership is a genuine conversation topic in DUP circles at the moment, it’s worth looking at why the idea might be gaining ground.