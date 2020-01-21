eight-kerala-tourists-found-dead-in-hotel-room-in-nepal

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Rescue operation for stranded pilgrims almost over













At least eight Indian tourists from Kerala, who were found unconscious in a room of a resort in Daman in Makawanpur district of Nepal, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday, January 21.

All eight people, who hailed from Kerala, had stayed in the same room at night and turned on a gas heater to keep warm, suggesting that the cause of the death might be suffocation.Twitter [Representational]

The deceased — four adults and four children — have been identified as 39-year-old Prabin Kumar Nair, 34-year-old Saranya, 39-year-old Ranjith Kumar T B, 34-year-old Indu Ranjith, 9-year-old Sreebadra, 9-year-old Abhinav Surya, 7-year-old Abhi Nair and 2-year-old Vaishnav Ranjith.

They were part of a group of 15 people who were visiting Daman, a tourist destination near Kathmandu, Makwanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Singh Rathore told news agency ANI.

“The group had checked in at the hotel at 9 pm on Monday. An investigation is underway,” Rathore said.

The postmortem will be carried out today.

(With agency inputs)