Cyberpunk 2077 had a rocky launch, especially in its versions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in 2020. But after several years and updates behind it, the CD Projekt RED title seems to have improved considerably, especially after of next-gen version release. Without a doubt, Cyberpunk 2077 has the most enviable potential, but even so it has remained in a “I want and I can’t”. Therefore, we have now learned that Eidos wants a new Deus Ex and do “what Cyberpunk 2077 did not achieve.”

As most of you know, Eidos and other Square Enix developers were acquired a few months ago by Embracer Group, in addition to some well-known IPs that include Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, Thief, Legacy of Kain and 50 more games from the Japanese company’s catalog for about $300 million. After this great movement, thanks to the words of the renowned journalist Jeff Grubb that have been covered by Idle Sloth via Twitter, we have learned that Eidos wants a new Deus Ex and do “what Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t achieve”.

The first Deus-Ex was originally released in 2000, and the latest installment, Mankind Divided, was released in 2016 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The series has been dormant ever since, but after the acquisition by Embracer Group earlier this year, there seems to be a big change behind the scenes, which could see the return of the franchise after six years.