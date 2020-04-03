🔥EFL 'appreciates' £125m Premier League support as season suspended indefinitely because of coronavirus🔥

The 2019-20 EFL season has been postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All professional football in England had been suspended until at the very least April 30 because of Covid-19, with the Premier League confirming an additional delay on Friday afternoon.

That announcement was quickly accompanied by a joint statement revealing the collective agreement with respect to the EFL, Premier League, FA and Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship to postpone the campaign until it really is “safe to resume”.

“Football is committed in supporting the Government’s efforts in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak and the staging of football matches in this country,” the statement read.

“It really is clearly a thing that just can’t happen at the moment. The thoughts of everybody linked to the EFL and its own member Clubs are with anyone currently suffering from the coronavirus.

“The problem will undoubtedly be kept under constant review with matches only returning at a proper point and in line with the latest guidance supplied by the relevant Government departments and health authorities.”

Also area of the Premier League’s announcement previously Friday was advance funding of £125million for EFL and National League clubs struggling financially during football’s coronavirus shutdown.

The EFL responded favourably compared to that gesture, insisting it could “have a confident effect on individual clubs across our three divisions at a hard and uncertain time”.

The league added: “The EFL also notes and appreciates your choice taken today by the Premier League according of the short-term financial relief it really is to supply EFL Clubs through the advancement of solidarity payments, parachute payments and Academy Grants.”

