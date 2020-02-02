efe-obada-interview:-nfl-star-on-life-in-the-us,-super-bowl-liv-and-not-watching-love-island

“When I was in the thick of it, it was very frustrating.” Efe Obada is back in London, his Carolina Panthers – like 29 of the league’s other 31 teams – watching this weekend’s Super Bowl from the sofa, and reflecting on his second season as an active NFL player.

A tough year for the franchise, who were out of playoff contention as early as week 14, matched up with, statistically at least, a difficult one for the British defensive end, who finished the season without a sack to his name, having had two in his maiden campaign, including one in a breakout performance on debut.

“My love for the game comes from pass rushing, getting after the quarterback, sacking the quarterback,” the Brit says. “So, when I didn’t get a sack in a game I’d get frustrated. At one point we, as a team, were leading the league in sacks but I didn’t have any. Even though I was contributing, I was doing my job, I was growing as a player, I’d always get down on myself.”

Only now, in the cold light of day and with the sense of detachment provided by the Atlantic Ocean and a month off, is the 28-year-old able to make sense of it all, recognising the remarkable progress he continues to make as such a late arrival in the sport.

In Pictures | Buccaneers vs Panthers | 13/10/19

“Coach Ron [Rivera] was saying that I contribute because other guys were benefiting when I was getting the double teams and getting the attention.

“Looking back on it, there was a lot of growth: I was able to play a lot of positions, I was able to play all the games, which was a milestone for me.”

The Panthers’ 5-11 record, including a run of eight straight defeats to end the season, saw the man who gave Obada his chance in the game, the aforementioned Coach Rivera, lose his job.

“It was [difficult],” Obada says. “I have to think before I speak because there’s a lot of emotion attached to my opinion and I’m not trying to go against the organisation’s decision. But it did touch close to home – he was very impactful on my career.”

Obada’s sense of second album syndrome has been lifted by the swift confirmation that there will be a third, signing a new one-year extension earlier this month, meaning he has been able to return to the UK for the offseason without the impending uncertainty of free agency, a state of being that, for the very best in the NFL, leads to a bumper payday, but for the vast majority, is sheer limbo.

The deal came as something of a relief to a man who, after three years in Charlotte, is well-settled.

“A lot of people are starting to recognise me more and they’re just so friendly, that southern hospitality, and the fan base is crazy.

“I just recently got my North Carolina licence, so I can drive now, but when I came back I was looking the wrong way – I almost got hit by a Prius!”

Just who would have come out on top in that clash between 265lb defensive lineman and Uber-vehicle-of-choice is up for debate, but travel is certainly another aspect of life in the NFL that Obada has had to get used to. This season the Panthers covered more than 20,000 miles – 15,000 fewer than the Oakland Raiders, but still the eighth most of any franchise – in a campaign that has taken them as far afield as Green Bay, Arizona and San Francisco.

In Pictures | LA Rams vs New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII

The phrase ‘business trip’ is as ingrained in the American football lexicon as the words ‘tough place to go’ in the English equivalent when it comes to discussing away games, but Obada does at least allow himself a quite literal taste of the local culture during road swings.

“I’m a foody,” he explains. “Every away game I go to I like to experience the local dish, so in Philly I’ll get a Philly Cheesesteak, Chicago a pizza, so that’s kind of cool.

“My dream job was – well, obviously the NFL – but it was Man vs Food. There’s a place called Gus’ Famous Fried Chicken [which featured on the show] I went to this year – it’s the best fried chicken I’ve ever had.”

While Obada is happy to be adventurous in his gastronomic tour of the States, he prefers a tried and tested approach when it comes to television, sticking by popular British shows, with one glaring omission.

“I never got into Love Island!” he says. “I know that’s big over here but I’m not going to do that. But yeah, I stick to home comforts. When the new Top Boy came out I ran to that.”

Tonight though, all eyes will be on Miami, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The regular season schedule did not pit the Panthers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this season, but they were on the end of what Obada correctly labels an “arse whooping” against the 49ers – a 51-13 rout.

“At the time I wasn’t really handing out praise,” Obada laughs. “But I’ve enjoyed watching them all season, enjoyed their growth, and they’re very entertaining to watch.

“They’ve been very consistent all year and I feel like should wrap it up and win the Super Bowl.”