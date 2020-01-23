eerie-scenes-emerge-from-first-quarantined-chinese-city-amid-coronavirus-crisis

Videos have emerged from the first Chinese city placed under quarantine in an unprecedented move to stop the spread of a coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan, which has a population of around 11 million people – more than London, has stopped public transport in or out of the city, with armed officials quickly forming cordons around transport hubs.

Footage shows people lining up outside supermarkets as residents scrambled to get supplies to sit out the lockdown.

Further videos, being widely shared on social media, claim to show someone with a ‘high fever’ being put in a ‘quarantine box’ at a Chinese airport, and disinfectant being sprayed around an entire apartment block. Neither has been verified.

The public response appears to have been relatively orderly, but shelves emptied and eerie scenes showed normally bustling roads deserted, with the Chinese authorities banning buses as well as planes and trains out of the city.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

So far the disease has claimed at least 17 lives and infected hundreds of people.

China is also set to take similar measures in the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou amid the Lunar New Year travel rush – which sees millions travel the country in one of the largest annual migrations of people worldwide.

In Wuhan, the normally busy streets, shopping malls, restaurants and other public spaces are eerily quiet.

Social media users said that movie theatres were cancelling showings and complained that food vendors were exploiting the situation with huge price increases on fresh produce.

Police, SWAT teams and paramilitary troops guarded the city’s train station, where metal barriers blocked the entrances at 10 a.m. sharp.

#WuhanCoronavirus — A Chinese patient with FEVER just arrived #Shanghai Hongqiao Airport 🇨🇳 He’s been carefully “boxed” for isolation. Clearly #Wuhan lockdown does NOT work with so many ESCAPED to other cities & countries.. #China #ChinaPneumonia #viruspic.twitter.com/QNgelinUBg — @Dystopia (@Dystopia992) January 23, 2020

My friends’ apartment complex getting disinfected in Wuhan yesterday #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/YhLiKCR0R0 ✋✋ — 👇😱சிரிப்பாேம் ஆராேக்கியமாய் வாழ்வாேம்..💡💨👏 (@lifeenjoysmile) January 23, 2020

Locals in #Wuhan, #China fighting over food in the shops as Wuhan goes into lockdown today. pic.twitter.com/SnMhjKGNg6 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 23, 2020

Uniformed officers were seen marching around the streets, and only travellers holding tickets for the last trains were allowed to enter, with those booked for later trains turned away.

Virtually everyone in the city appears to be wearing masks.

Dr Gauden Galea, the World Health Organization’s representative in China, told The Associated Press: ‘To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science.

‘It has not been tried before as a public health measure. We cannot at this stage say it will or it will not work.’

Local authorities have demanded all residents wear masks in public places and urged government staff to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to post signs for their visitors, local media says.

Train stations, the airport, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses were stopped in the city, which is in central China’s Hubei province.

Meanwhile, long queues of traffic were seen around the city.

Xinhua cited the city’s anti-virus task force as saying the measures were taken in an attempt to ‘effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak and guarantee the people’s health and safety.’

Cake Liu left Wuhan last Friday after visiting her boyfriend there.

She said everything was normal then, before human-to-human transmission of the virus was confirmed, but added: ‘(My boyfriend) didn’t sleep much yesterday.

‘He disinfected his house and stocked up on instant noodles.

‘He’s not really going out. If he does he wears a mask.’

Dr Galea added: ‘It’s one thing looking at dry tables and presentations, it’s another thing to see it on the ground and meeting the front-line workers and getting their own experience of the outbreak… The situation has changed a lot already.’

The illnesses from a newly identified coronavirus first appeared last month in Wuhan, and the illness has since been reported in the USA, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea.

Meanwhile, the yuan fell to a two-week low against the dollar today and was set to clock its largest weekly fall in five-and-a-half months.