edward-james-olmos-drama-‘windows-on-the-world’-to-premiere-on-latino-streaming-service-vix

EXCLUSIVE: The Edward James Olmos immigrant drama Windows on the World is set to exclusively premiere on April 23 on the free Latino-focused streaming service Vix. The film originally planned a theatrical debut this summer, but like many other films, it is adapting to the box office shutdown and shifting to streaming for its worldwide theatrical release.

Vix is an ideal platform for Windows on the World, as it has doubled its audience in March and its watch-time was spearheaded by a 70% lift in mobile viewing. Considering the current landscape of at-home viewing via streaming, Windows on the World will add to Vix’s growth.

Windows on the World is directed by Michael Olmos and won Best Narrative Feature at the L.A. Film Awards. The film follows a heroic young Mexican man as he crosses the border into America shortly after 9/11 and travels north to New York City to attempt to find his missing immigrant father (Olmos) who may or may not have survived the World Trade Center attack.

“This film is such a powerful, authentically Latino – but also authentically American – uplifting story of faith and redemption, and I’m so thrilled to see it make its world premiere on Vix’s free Hispanic-focused streaming service during this unique time,” said Olmos.

“This is a very important and political story for me and one which I had hoped Latino audiences around the globe could experience,” added producer Robert Mailer Anderson, who co-wrote the film with Zack Anderson. “This world premiere on Vix is the fulfillment of that dream.”

The film also stars Ryan Guzman (9-1-1), Chelsea Gilligan (Star-Crossed) and Richard Cabral (American Crime). Vicangelo Bulluck produces alongside Anderson. The film was produced in English, and will be available on Vix in English, Spanish and Portuguese. Check out the movie poster below.