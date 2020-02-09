Eduardo Camavinga would be ideal back-up for Casemiro at Real Madrid – and future replacement for the Brazilian

On Thursday night, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane rested Casemiro due to illness and saw his side bundled out of the Copa del Rey by Real Sociedad. Two days later, reports emerged that Los Blancos want to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Coincidence? Probably not. Casemiro is still at a relatively young age (he will be 28 later this month), but the Brazilian has no real replacement and when he is out, Madrid miss him terribly. As back-up for now and as a successor in future, Camavinga makes a lot of sense.

With Casemiro on an extended break following his participation in the Copa America, Madrid endured a miserable pre-season campaign and lost 7-3 to Atletico in New Jersey. Sensing his side’s precarious position, the midfielder flew back early and with him in the team, Zidane’s side are an altogether different proposition.

That was evident in his absence against Real Sociedad and also away to Valencia in LaLiga before Christmas, when he was left out to avoid possible suspension ahead of the Clasico and Real were fortunate to claim a last-gasp point after Thibaut Courtois went up and caused chaos at a corner.

After Madrid beat Atletico to win the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia last month, Zidane called over Casemiro and gave him a hug. “Come here, you bastard,” he said. “Once again, well done you monster. Well done, you’re a monster.”

Last season, Real had Marcos Llorente to fill in for Casemiro and also Dani Ceballos. This term, it is down to Fede Valverde, but Madrid’s best performances have come with the Uruguayan and the Brazilian together in the starting XI.

On Saturday, French sports paper L’Equipe said Rennes had sacked their president Olivier Letang because he had been negotiating the sale of the club’s prized asset, Camavinga, to Real Madrid.

Camavinga is just 17 years old and looks destined to become the world’s best defensive midfielder. He would cost somewhere in the region of €50 million.

Camavinga plays in front of the defence and operates with a composure and elegance far beyond his years. A modern-day holding player, the 17-year-old is strong, quick and always seems to be in the right place to recover possession.

But he is also much more than just a destroyer, as shown by his super pass which set up the winner against Paris Saint-Germain in August. Later, he became the youngest winner of Ligue 1’s Player of the Month award.

A France Under-21 international, the midfielder has been described by national team coach Didier Deschamps as a “very good thing” for French football. A big future awaits.

If he were to sign for Real Madrid in the summer, Camavinga could start off as back-up to Casemiro and eventually replace the Brazilian in future.

That way, Los Blancos would solve two problems in one and if anyone can convince a talented young Frenchman to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, it is Zidane.