edu-attempts-to-close-deal-for-arsenal-transfer-target-bruno-guimaraes

Arsenal’s technical director Edu is due to hold talks in London with representatives of Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has emerged as a January transfer target for the north London club, but Athletico Paranaense are holding out for a fee in the region on £21million.

Arsenal have only limited funds to work with in the current window and are already eyeing a cut price deal for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

The likes of Benfica, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are, according to Goal, are also interested in Bruno but Edu is hoping to utilise his South American contacts and snare one of Brazilian football’s most highly-rated youngsters.

Edu, who returned to his former club in the summer after a stint with the Brazil national team, played a pivotal role in the summer as Arsenal stole in to sign teenage sensation Gabriel Martinelli, ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.

Arsenal are yet to submit a formal bid for the 22-year-old Bruno, but Benfica had an opening offer of €20m rejected out of hand earlier this week.

New head coach Mikel Arteta has convinced Granit Xhaka to perform a U-turn after is appeared the former Arsenal captain had his heart set on a move to Hertha Berlin this month, while Lucas Torreira has arguably been Arsenal’s most consistent performer since the former Manchester City No.2 was appointed as Unai Emery’s permanent successor.

Despite those encouraging signs, Arsenal remain short of midfield options and are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis.

Asked ahead of Saturday’s match against Sheffield United if he would be happy were Arsenal to sign nobody this month, Arteta said: ‘I’m happy we have the squad that I believe we can compete for what we want. I’m fine.

‘I want to keep the players and get the maximum from the players that I want, but if this scenario changes and we need somebody, I’m expecting that we will go into the market and try to solve the issue.’

