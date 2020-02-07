Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi: Who is Princess Beatrice's real estate mogul fiancé?

The hottest luxury and A List news

The Royal Family have announced the date of Princess Beatrice and real estate mogul Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s wedding, revealing that the pair will tie the knot in London on May 29 this year. With royal experts predicting that the event will be “scaled down” in comparison to previous headline-making weddings, they are set to marry in The Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace.

The announced their engagement last September, revealing the news and massive ring via the Duke of York’s official Twitter account. Seen smiling and embracing in photographs, the couple said that they were “extremely happy”.

In a joint statement, they said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness”

It was also revealed that Mozzi had designed the ring in collaboration with British jeweller Shaun Leane, which featured a gigantic centre diamond and baguette diamond band.

Princess Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie was also involved with the whole thing, as she shared pictures and wrote on Instagram, “Beabea – wow! I’m so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo. It’s been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

After being seen at high profile events together over the past few months, it was believed that the pair were getting very serious. At the time, royal commentator and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward claimed, “They’re going to get married – I was told by a member of the family. I think a wedding as early as next spring or summer is likely.”

Mozzi also landed himself an invitation to one of London’s most famous addresses: Buckingham Palace. He and Princess Beatrice attended an event there called Pitch@Palace, which was the first time the pair has been seen together at the Queen’s residence.

Compared to the high profile romances of her cousins, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi have kept things relatively low-key.

The pair made headlines when they made their first public appearance at the Portrait Gala and also attended Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding in May.

Their relationship was serious for Mozzi to apparently not only meet the family, but go on holiday with them. Mozzi was photographed at the Grand Prix in Bahrain with Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson, in what appeared to be a VIP area.

While Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew wasn’t pictured with them at the time, the royal was on official business in the city and most likely met up with the group at some point on the trip. Besides holidaying in Bahrain with the Yorks, the Daily Mail also reports that Fergie, Mozzi and Beatrice were also seen clubbing at Annabel’s just a few days earlier.

But who exactly is her fiance? From his enthusiasm for interior design to his role as a leading luxury real estate developer, here’s everything you to know about Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Who is Princess Beatrice’s fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

Beatrice is dating Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (“Edo” to his friends), an Italian businessman who has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship. In 2007 Mozzi founded property development company Banda, which promises to discreetly find clients multi-million pound homes.

Before going public in London earlier this year, Beatrice allegedly introduced him to friends as her fiance at a party held by Indian billionaire Lakshmi Mittal.

Beatrice has been single since 2017, when her relationship with Uber executive Dave Clark ended after ten years together – Clark later married new girlfriend, Lynn Anderson.

“Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum,” a source told the The Sun. “They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time.

“They could even be tying the knot in 2019 — it’s already been discussed by her friends. Everyone is thrilled that Bea is so happy and in such a good place right now”.

Another insider revealed to People that actually the pair go way back. A source said “they have known each other for years” – it turns out Mozzi’s parents and hers are family friends. His late stepfather, Christopher Shale, was “an old friend of Beatrice’s parents”.

Sadly Shale passed away while at Glastonbury in 2011 and Princess Beatrice reportedly attended his funeral with her parents.

What does he do for a living?

Mozzi is the founder and CEO of a property development agency and interior design company called Banda, specialising in finding and creating exceptional homes.

The company was founded in 2007 and the Banda’s website describes Mozzi as “one of the most sought after developers in London”.

Mozzi also is the founder of a charity called Cricket Builds Hope, which uses the sport as a “tool for social change in Rwanda”. It aims to promote reconciliation and tackle gender inequality, and has created partnerships with other groups focused around female empowerment.

How old is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

Edoardo is 35 years old.

Does he have an Instagram account?

Edoardo does use Instagram and goes by the handle @edomapellimozzi, calling himself ‘Edo’ in his profile. You’re not likely to find pictures of him and Princess Beatrice together there however – in fact, there aren’t many pictures of Edo himself on it.

Instead, his Instagram feed is a Pinterest-lovers dream, focused on gorgeous homes and interior design – fitting since it coincides with his “passion for high end design”, as his website describes.

