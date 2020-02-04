edmundson-makes-his-first-return-to-st.-louis

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome

Zach Sanford was among a group of Blues who went out to dinner with former teammate Joel Edmundson on Monday night. “I said, ‘If I get a chance, I might run you,’ ” Sanford said. “And he’s like, ‘You better make it count.’ “(Coincidentally, while Edmundson and his former teammates were dining in a Clayton restaurant last night, Justin Faulk was dining with his former Carolina teammates in the same place.)The Blues will give Edmundson his Stanley Cup ring before the game tonight. He’ll be the last member of last year’s team to get his ring.Sanford said there wouldn’t be any holding out. “It’s hockey,” he said. “We’ll hug it out later.”Edmundson played four seasons here, being traded during training camp this season along with prospect Dominik Bokk for Faulk. (More to come after Carolina’s morning skate.)SUNNY SIDE UPOskar Sundqvist will miss his fourth straight game tonight with a lower-body injury. Berube said Sundqvist skated today and was “feeling better.” Sundqvist is eligible to come off injured reserve before the Winnipeg game on Thursday, though the fact he hasn’t skated with the team yet says he may need a little more time.LINES