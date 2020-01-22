edinson-cavani’s-dad-pushing-for-atletico-madrid-move-over-chelsea-or-man-utd-switch

Edinson Cavani’s father has revealed his preferred destination for his son if he does leave Paris Saint-Germain this month, which will disappoint Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham fans.

The 32-year-old is expected to leave PSG during the January transfer window, with his contract expiring in the summer and numerous clubs interested in picking him up before the end of the month.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Spurs are all believed to hold an interest in the veteran forward, but they will all miss out if the player’s father gets his way.

Luis Cavani told El Chiringuito TV that he would like to see his son sign for Atletico Madrid, with the La Liga side having made an approach for the Uruguayan.

It would also appear that Edinson is keen on the move to Madrid as well, as he handed in a transfer request after the approach from Atleti was made.

‘It’s true that today he asked to leave,” said PSG sporting director Leonardo on Sunday. ‘We are studying the situation.

‘It’s also true that there has been an approach from Atletico Madrid.’

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel would rather keep hold of his striker until the end of the season, but did not sound convinced he would be able to when asked on Tuesday.

‘I have the same opinion. As I always said, I love this group,’ the German said ahead of PSG’s clash with Reims.

‘We don’t want to lose a player but it can happen, it’s reality. We have to wait, maybe nothing will happen. I’m calm.

‘Leonardo said everything and that’s good. Edi is my player and I’m happy it is like that.’

Cavani has struggled with calf, thigh and groin injuries this season and only started four Ligue 1 games for PSG, scoring two goals.

