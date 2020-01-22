edinson-cavani-would-give-chelsea-killer-instinct-but-must-not-halt-tammy-abraham’s-development

Chelsea have been overly reliant on Tammy Abraham this season and the sudden availability of Edinson Cavani, one of the most consistently prolific high-level strikers in world football, is a convenience they should work extremely hard to exploit, if they can negotiate a sensible financial agreement.

Mauro Icardi has become the central component of Pars St-Germain’s forward trio, usurping Cavani’s position in the team after a series of injuries disrupted the Uruguay international’s season and prompted him to request a transfer. A move suits all three parties, especially since Cavani turns 33 in February and is unwilling to spend what remains of his peak years challenging to avoid a place on the bench.

A traditional number nine, he can play on either wing and is deceptively quick for his large frame, combining positional nous, smart team play and South American bite into one centre-forward shaped package. If the choice is between Cavani the 50 goals in 131 Uruguay appearances forward, an inconsistent Michy Batshuayi, or Olivier Giroud, it’s a fairly straightforward one.

Strikers tend to prosper when trusted and given extended runs in the team, and whether Cavani could be guaranteed this is unclear. Abraham will likely remain first choice when returning from injury and has had a great season so far, scoring 13 league goals in 22 games by way of clever penalty box poaching and timing runs to attack crosses, winning headers, holding up play when needed, and working hard off the ball to support his team-mates. In terms of style, the two strikers are not worlds apart.