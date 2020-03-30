edge-says-a-crowd-free-wrestlemania-is-‘disappointing,’-but-accepts-the-challenge

It’s been a little over two months since Edge made a truly shocking unannounced return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, shocking the tens of thousands of fans in attendance and the millions watching at home. Since then, he’s been booked into a blood feud against Randy Orton that will culminate this weekend at WrestleMania 36. A return this surprising and a feud this hot deserves to peak at the Show Of Shows in front of 70,000 people, but unfortunately, that won’t happen: Due to COVID-19, WrestleMania was moved into the empty WWE Performance Center.

Edge recently spoke with ESPN to discuss his comeback, and when the topic of a crowd-free WrestleMania came up, he didn’t beat around the bush:

“For so long, I never thought this would happen again, right? What that taught me is to appreciate it all. And no matter what it is, you pull the positives. That’s all you can do. The positives are always there. … And it’s a strange time, but it’s also a time where we can hopefully help people for a few hours enjoy themselves. And for me, as a performer, that’s an honor and a privilege, and that’s not lost on me after not being able to do this particular form of entertainment for nine years.

“Is it disappointing that it’s not in front of an audience? Of course it is. I’m not going to lie. But at the same time, I look at the challenge, and I go, ‘OK, how do you tell a compelling story?’ And in my mind, I picture everyone at home and how they’re going to react and how they’re going to come out of their chairs and how they’re going to get angry and just get lost in it. And if we can do that, then that’s all we set out to do.”

All WrestleMania matches have been pre-taped already, with numerous matches on the card being shot on location in a more cinematic style. Will Edge/Orton be one of them? And more importantly, will it main event either night of WrestleMania? If you ask Drew McIntyre, it should.