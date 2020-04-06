edge-of-tomorrow-2:-are-we-getting-a-sequel-anytime-soon!?-release-date,-plot-and-more!-latest-updates!

Edge of Tomorrow, the action-packed sci-fi film of 2014 has certainly left fans wanting more. A sequel to the film has been talked about quite a lot, and even after six years, it is not clear if it is going to happen anytime soon or not. Hold on, hold on, don’t leave just yet. Let’s go over what we know first.

Edge of Tomorrow 2 Plot

The film is about an alien invasion on Earth. Tom cruise’s Major William Cage is forcefully sent to fight the Mimics, the aliens who have conquered most of Europe. He is scared to death as he has no combat training but has to go because of orders. There he dies on the day of the fight but wakes back up in the base on the previous morning.

This goes on and he encounters Sergeant Rita Vrataski played by Emily Blunt. She believes him and takes him to Dr. Carter, played by Noah Taylor, who explains that the Alpha can reset the day until they win the fight whenever an Omega dies. Cage has simply hijacked this property as he came in contact with some Alpha blood on the first day.

They train to defeat the mimics, each day reaching a little further. Eventually, they realize they need to finish the Omega before the fight starts. They go to Lourve in Paris, where the Omega is hiding and fight him. In the end, you would think that both Vrataski and Cage die, but since they are able to defeat the Mimics, the clock resets one last time, and Cage wakes up to the previous day when the fight in Paris gets canceled because the Mimics somehow died. Cage goes to meet Vrataski one final time, where she again doesn’t recognize him.

Edge of Tomorrow 2 Release Date

Here’s the thing. A sequel has been confirmed by the makers.

Both Cruise and Blunt will come on board to reprise their roles, and everyone is pumped. In fact, the makers have already revealed the title of the film- Live Die Repeat and Repeat. We also know that the film is going to be more of a prequel. Doug Liman will be coming back to direct the film and has said the film would

“revolutionize how people make sequels”.

But it has been six years. Six long years through which they hyped us up a lot just to say at the end that the project is still in it’s planning stages. I know, I know. Perfection needs time. Patience is the key. Yadda yadda yadda. But we have been waiting for too long.

So, is it gonna be like Top Gun? Where we have to wait 34 years to get a sequel. Or is it coming anytime soon?

