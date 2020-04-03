🔥Edgbaston Cricket Ground to be used as drive-through Covid-19 testing station for NHS staff🔥

Warwickshire County Cricket Club have announced that their Edgbaston ground will host a drive-through coronavirus testing station for NHS staff.

In a statement released via their official website on Friday, the club confirmed that the testing centre would be placed within Edgbaston’s main on-site car park.

“NHS staff will drive in through the Edgbaston Road entrance, be tested while remaining in their vehicle and exit the grounds onto Pershore Road,” the statement read.

Created by the Department of Health and Social Care, the testing station will be open for use over the coming days.

Warwickshire CCC chief executive Neil Snowball said: “With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort.

“Whilst it is a small part to play in the grand scheme of things, we are pleased that our stadium can be utilised to support the fantastic efforts being made by all of our NHS staff in response to the coronavirus crisis.

“We are also very grateful for the support that we have received in delivering this project from Patrizia and Homes England, our development partners”

Cricket in England is currently suspended until at least May 28 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the ECB pledging £60million to help counties and clubs.