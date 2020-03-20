edgar-wright-has-advice-on-how-to-support-movie-theaters-right-now

Movie theaters all across the world, including every major theater chain in the U.S., have been forced to close their doors temporarily as the coronavirus outbreak has spread. Now, Baby Driver and Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright has urged movie lovers to continue to support cinemas during this time in any way they can, as many of these businesses may face a tough time staying afloat with no revenue coming in for an indefinite period of time. In an impassioned essay, Wright gave some tips on how people can do that at a time like this.

Edgar Wright, aside from being a successful filmmaker, is as big of a fan of movies as there is. Specifically, Wright is a big champion of the theatrical experience. Much of his essay focuses on his love for cinema and his desire to see that continue in the future. Toward the end of the letter, Wright gave some ideas on how to support certain theaters for the time being.

“One way of showing your unwavering support is to become a member of your favourite cinema. After you’ve read this, why not buy a membership for yourself, or for someone close to you. Buy some gift cards. Donate where you can. Consider, if you can afford to, not asking for your unlimited subscription to be refunded. Yes, you may not be able to go back in the coming months, but you’ll feel better for having helped now than if you later found your local church of cinema had been forced to close for good.”

Many theaters now have subscription services, similar to MoviePass, that one can subscribe to. AMC put a pause on payment for Stubs A-List members, but Edgar Wright’s point of not canceling these services, in the meantime, could help these businesses out. Gift cards are also a solid option, as even smaller independent theaters are likely to offer something along those lines.

The problem, right now, is that many people from a variety of industries are facing financial hardship. Businesses of all sorts have been forced to close or have been hit hard with the downturn in the economy. With that, not everyone can afford to do something like this right now. Edgar Wright acknowledges that, but urges those who can to step in.

“I myself have been buying memberships to cinemas I frequent that I hadn’t already joined. This is not a luxury that everyone can afford, but for those who can, think of the many hard-working staff at your favourite cinemas who may have just lost their jobs. This might help ensure they have a place of work to return to.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, theaters were struggling in many ways during the age of streaming and affordable 4K TVs. This global theater closure could, depending on how things pan out, further force the industry to move away from theaters and increase at-home offerings. To read Edgar Wright’s whole essay, head on over to Empire.