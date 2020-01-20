edf-energy:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we have explained everything you need to know to effectively complain to EDF Energy, including the relevant addresses and social media pages.

History

EDF Energy is the third-least complained-about supplier of the “Big Six” (British Gas, EDF, Scottish Power, Npower, E.ON and SSE), with the latest data from regulator Ofgem showing that the company received 2,287 complaints per 100,000 customers in the fourth quarter of 2019.

EDF scores highly for resolving complaints within eight weeks – the point at which the ombudsman steps in – with a 96pc resolution rate. By comparison, Scottish Power has a resolution rate of 74pc.

The supplier hasn’t always performed well, however. In 2014, Ofgem launched an investigation into the firm following a 30pc jump in complaints against it after moving customers to a new IT system in 2011.

How to complain directly

EDF’s customer service team is on 0333 200 5100 (Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm and Saturday 8am to 2pm). Alternatively, you can email customer_correspondence@EDFEnergy.com or write to FREEPOST: EDF Energy – Plymouth.

If your issue has still not been resolved, the next step is to contact EDF’s complaints resolution team on 0333 200 5101 or ComplaintResolution@EDFEnergy.com. It says it aims to resolve complaints within 10 working days.