eden-hazard-says-he-had-‘less-pleasure’-playing-under-antonio-conte-and-maurizio-sarri-at-chelsea

Eden Hazard has criticised Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri by admitting that he had ‘less pleasure’ playing under them at Chelsea.

The Belgian, who joined Real Madrid in the summer, won the Premier League title and the FA Cup under Conte.

Whilst during Sarri’s one season in charge at Stamford Bridge, Hazard won the Europa League by beating Arsenal in the final.

But following his move to Madrid, Hazard concedes that he is happier due to the training schedule that Zinedine Zidane has put in place.

‘Our training [at Real Madrid] is always with the ball, working on movement and patterns,’ Hazard told Sport/Foot Magazine.

‘When you meet Italian coaches you have much less pleasure.

‘It is more framed and repetitive. You find pleasure in victory. I spent three years with Italian managers so rediscovering this pleasure does me good.’

Hazard also revealed that he did put on weight before he reported back for pre-season training with Madrid.

‘It is true. I will not hide it,’ he said.

‘When I am on holiday, I am on holiday.

‘I gained five kilos in summer. I am one of those who gain quickly and lose quickly if I pay attention.

‘When I was 18, at Lille, I weighed 72 or 73 kilos.

‘Then, when I gained muscle mass, I went to 75. On a bad day, 77. This summer I gained 80 kilos. I lost everything in ten days.’





