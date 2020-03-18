eddie-unloads-over-supposed-afl-virus-bust-up

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire has slammed claims of a genuine bust-up between the AFL and AFL Players Association over a shortened fixture and pay cuts.

The AFLPA responded to AFL plans for a shortened 17-game season amid coronavirus by stating that its players wanted a full 22-game fixture.

The suspicion has been that players want the full slate of games to lessen the extent of a pay cut, which has been touted as 20 per cent.

McGuire, who is on a special committee dealing with the crisis response, said that now was the time for unity and that there was no serious disagreement between the AFL and its players.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire. (The Age)

“Relax, relax, relax, OK?” McGuire told The TODAY Show on Wednesday.

“That’s great headline stuff and everyone’s going around in a fizz. Let’s calm the farm, OK?

“At the moment, I think the AFL have been playing an absolute belter of a game. They’re doing it right, they’re listening to all the information.

“We’re at 17 games at the moment. Yesterday the players ticked the box saying, ‘We’d love to play 22 rounds, we might have to take a pay cut.

“If we can get 22 rounds – fantastic, let’s go for it. But at the moment, the AFL are planning 17. If it all goes well, we can chuck another five on at the end to get to 22 rounds, no problem whatsoever.

“But at the moment, if we get 17 rounds, that’s going to be the best day for us in football of all time because at the moment, we’re looking at losing hundreds of millions of dollars. Let me say that figure again: hundreds of millions of dollars if we don’t bounce the ball at some stage this year.”

Eddie McGuire and Ross Lyon will appear on Footy Classified on Wednesday night. (Nine)

McGuire said that is was “self-evident” that pay cuts must happen; not just among players, but club staffers.

“Everyone’s taking a pay cut at some stage. What we’re trying to do is not get into a situation where we’re bluing with the each other. We’re all working together,” McGuire said.

“The presidents, the AFL, the players are such a major part. Everything we do in football, in the AFL … there are no private clubs in the AFL, so if Collingwood wins the flag, I don’t get a private jet, like Bob Kraft does at the (NFL’s) New England Patriots. We go and build more facilities.

“Everything is about trying to bring through people. At the moment, the AFL have already announced that Auskick is down, a lot of the Indigenous programs, the under age, the VFL, the SANFL, the WAFL – all these things are going to the wall at the moment and the one thing that’s going to keep everything going is if we can get the AFL competition to play in some way this year.

“The television partners have been fantastic in getting involved in, ‘Yeah, cutting back to 17’ etcetera etcetera. Everyone is making a sacrifice along the way.

“I’ve got no problem … the players have already said, ‘We’ll do anything’. I know talking to the Collingwood boys, they are bleeding that some of their colleagues on the other side of the building, those who are working in admin, are going to have to take pay cuts and maybe even lose their jobs. It’s one in, all in.

“We’ve just got to take people through it and not try to get a media storm going, where the players are refusing a pay cut, they want to play 22, and the AFL are saying 17. It’s actually, behind the scenes, been done in a very adult way.”

Cotchin admits pay cuts ‘challenging’

While Collingwood is the AFL’s richest club and built to withstand the unprecedented threat of a shutdown amid COVID-19, smaller clubs could be severely damaged a major financial pinch.

“It’s going to test the balance sheets of all AFL clubs, but the big, powerful clubs will be able to get through and the lesser clubs with lesser balance sheets will need the assistance of the AFL,” former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon told The TODAY Show.

“But the AFL community has a history of pulling together, it’s been prudent for a long time now, the AFL, with the future fund, so they’re really well positioned.

“But like the rest of Australia, we’re going to need the assistance of the Australian government and be guided by the Australian government as to where the competition heads in ensuing months.”