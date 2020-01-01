eddie-nketiah-sends-class-message-to-leeds-united-fans-after-returning-to-arsenal

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah’s loan at Leeds United has come to an end, with the young striker sending a classy thank you message to the promotion contenders after his final match.

The 20-year-old was given a rare start on New Year’s Day for the top-of-the-table clash with West Brom despite Arsenal wanting to recall him over a lack of game time, with the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

He went over to the away fans by himself at full-time and applauded the supporters, hinting that he had worn a Leeds shirt for the last time.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa – who only started Nketiah in two Championship matches – confirmed as much in his post-match press conference, with the striker sending a classy farewell message to the club shortly afterwards.

‘Unfortunately my time at Leeds United has come to an end,’ he tweeted.

‘It’s been an amazing experience and a privilege to play for such an amazing club.

‘I would like to say a big thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and the manager for making my time here an enjoyable one.

‘Lastly, a big thank you to all the wonderful fans for taking to me so quickly. I wish the club all the best and I’m sure you’ll get to the promised land.’

Nketiah’s outing against West Brom was only his second start in the league this season and Arsenal are set to loan him out to another Championship side before the January window closes.

Bielsa explained: ‘The club and him informed us that he is not going to continue with us. We are sorry for that.’

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, he added: ‘We know what we offered to him maybe was not what the club [Arsenal] expected.

‘He is a great player and excellent professional. He has been developed with a good education and for this reason it is a pity for us that he leaves us. We were happy with him.’

