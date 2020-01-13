eddie-murphy’s-remembers-that-time-he-played-a-donkey-as-he-accepts-lifetime-achievement-at-critics’-choice-awards

As Eddie Murphy took to the stage to accept his lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, we were reminded just how varied his career was.

While he most recently starred in Dolemite In My Name, while also filming the sequel to Coming To America, remember that time he played a donkey?

Or a spaceship?

Eddie sure remembers those times…

The 58-year-old took us all on a walk down memory lane as he looked back at the past 40 years in the spotlight, also dropping a few swears in the bleeped speech.

‘Being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing. And to make a living making people laugh, there’s no higher — you’re the luckiest person on Earth to be able to do that,’ he said at the Barker Hangar. ‘And I’ve gotten to do so many different types of things.

‘I’ve played everything. I’ve been a cop and a robber and a doctor and a professor. And different ethnicities.

‘I’ve been animals; I’ve been a donkey. I even played a spaceship once!’

We’ll never forget his iconic role in Shrek as the faithful ass, while Eddie laughed on his role in Meet Dave: ‘When young actors come up to me on the streets and say, “Do you have any advice?”, I say, “never play a spaceship”.’

The star was nominated for an acting gong for his role as Rudy Ray Moore, but was trumped by Joaquin Phoenix.

Still, all was not lost, as not only was he award the lifetime achievement, Dolemite Is My Name won best comedy, beating Jojo Rabbit, Booksmart, The Farewell, and Knives Out.

Ahead of the bash, the Critics Choice’ Association praised Eddie as the ‘most commercially successful African American actor in the history of the motion picture business’.

Quite a feat.

The statement continued: ‘Murphy is on the very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $100million pictures over the past three decades, from Beverly Hills Cop to Daddy Day Care. Some of his other most beloved hits include 48 Hours, Trading Places, Coming to America, Harlem Nights, The Distinguished Gentleman, Bowfinger, The Nutty Professor and Shrek.’

There’s that donkey again.





Critics’ Choice Awards 2020 winners Best picture: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Best actress: Renée Zellweger – Judy Best supporting actor: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best supporting actress: Laura Dern – Marriage Story Best young actor/actress: Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit Best acting ensemble: The Irishman Best director: Bong Joon Ho – Parasite and Sam Mendes – 1917 Best original screenplay: Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best adapted screenplay: Greta Gerwig – Little Women Best cinematography: Roger Deakins – 1917 Best production design: Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Best editing: Lee Smith – 1917 Best costume design: Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name Best hair and makeup: Bombshell Best visual effects: Avengers: Endgame Best animated feature: Toy Story 4 Best action movie: Avengers: Endgame Best comedy: Dolemite Is My Name Best sci-fi or horror movie: Us Best foreign language film: Parasite Best song: Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose and (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman Best score: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker Best drama series: Succession Best actor in a drama series: Jeremy Strong – Succession Best actress in a drama series: Regina King – Watchmen Best supporting actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Best supporting actress in a drama series: Jean Smart – Watchmen Best comedy series: Fleabag Best actor in a comedy series: Bill Hader – Barry Best actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag Best supporting actor in a comedy series: Andrew Scott – Fleabag Best supporting actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Best limited series: When They See Us Best movie made for television: El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Best actor in a limited series or movie made for television: Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us Best actress in a limited series or movie made for television: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie made for television: Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television: Toni Collette – Unbelievable Best animated series: BoJack Horseman Best talk show: The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night with Seth Meyers Best comedy special: Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

MORE: Kristen Bell shares passionate and powerful speech on being a woman at Critics’ Choice Awards

MORE: Quentin Tarantino accepts Brad Pitt’s Critics’ Choice Awards and the people feel robbed





