🔥Eddie Large's best moments: From Little and Large to Who Do You Do🔥

Comedy legend Eddie Large has died after contracting Covid-19, his family has confirmed.

Large’s son, Ryan McGinnis, confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon with a statement that read: “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.”

Known for being one half of the comedy duo Little and Large, Large had a long and illustrious career in comedy.

In the wake of the announcement, fans soon began sharing their top picks from the star’s extensive back catalogue.

Here’s a look back at some of Eddie Large’s career highlights…

Opportunity Knocks

Large – real name Edward McGuiness – met Syd Little (Cyril Mead) at a Wythenshawe pub in 1963 after heckling his comedy set.

Little invited Large to join him on stage, and Little and Large was born.

After performing together as singers in clubs, Little and Large made their television debut on the talent show Opportunity Knocks, winning the competition in 1971.

Who Do You Do?

Little and Large made regular appearances on the impressions show Who Do You Do?, which aired on ITV from 1972 to 1976.

The show featured quick-fire, 30-second impressions of celebrities and notable figures, and featured a range of notable comedians throughout its run.

The Little and Large Show

The duo created and starred in The Little and Large Show on BBC One and from 1978 to 1991, the popular sketch show ran for 11 seasons, with seven specials.

The show garnered audiences of nearly 15 million at the peak of its 13-year run.

Large told TV Times in 2010 that Little and Large had been “kicked out because the ratings went down to about 8 million.”

He added: “When they get 8 million now they’re having champagne parties, but that’s just the way of the world.”

Acting roles

Later in his career, Large appeared in cameo roles in television shows such as Blackpool and The Brief.

He returned to the BBC on satirical comedy The Impressionable Jon Culshaw, when he cross-dressed to play Labour MP Clare Short.

In his TV Times interview, Large said he had not seen Little “for years.”

“He lives up near Blackpool and I live near Bristol, so I haven’t spoken to him for a long time,” he explained. “I’m not dashing 200 miles up the country to do a stand-up show, then 200 miles back.”

Larger Than Life

Eddie Large published a biography in 2005 detailing his “turbulent yet continuing” friendship with Syd Little.

The book reflected in his extensive career in comedy and how they came to host one of the most popular BBC comedy shows of its time.

Stars such as Matt Lucas and Ant and Dec have paid tribute to the late comedy star.

Additional reporting from Press Association.