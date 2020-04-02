eddie-large-dies:-british-comedian-had-contracted-coronavirus

Eddie Large, a British comedian who was best known as being one half of the Little and Large double act, has died after suffering with coronavirus. He was 78.

His son, Ryan McGinnis, confirmed the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that Mum and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning. He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight,” McGinnis said.

Large’s agent told the Press Association news agency that his family were only able to contact the comedian over the phone because of social distancing rules in the UK. “His family were very sad not to be able to be in the same room as him, touching him, in the last week because of coronavirus,” the agent said.

Large and is comedy partner Syd Little hosted hit shows on British television in the 1970s and 80s, making their name with ITV’s The Little And Large Tellyshow and later The Little And Large Show on the BBC. They would regularly attract audiences of up to 15M, according to the BBC. Large’s later work included appearing on ITV sketch show The Impressionable Jon Culshaw.

Little told the BBC that he was “devastated” by his partner’s death. “It wasn’t like having a partner. We were friends,” he said. Others have also paid tribute to Large, including top British TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who tweeted: “So sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Large. We had the pleasure of working with him and Sid a few years ago. He just loved making people laugh. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”