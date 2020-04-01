🔥Eddie Jones 'set to sign new England deal until 2023 World Cup'🔥

England head coach Eddie Jones is on the verge of agreeing a contract extension with the RFU, late on Wednesday night in accordance with reports circulating.

The BBC report that the brand new deal – that could be confirmed on Thursday – will dsicover the Australian stay in his current post until following the next World Cup, that is due to happen in France in the autumn of 2023.

Jones has been around charge since being handed a four-year deal in 2015 in the aftermath of England’s failure to advance from the pool stage of the planet Cup on home soil.

England’s first overseas coach signed an additional two-year extension in January 2018 that committed him to the role until August 2021 on reported wages of £750,000 each year.

RFU leader Bill Sweeney said in the aftermath of November’s World Cup Final defeat by South Africa in Japan that it “made sense” for Jones – who in addition has led England to two Six Nations titles including a Grand Slam in 2016 and also their longest-ever unbeaten run – to stay as head coach.

In December, Sweeney said that contract talks were ongoing, though insisted there is no rush to attain an agreement.

Jones – whose team topped the Six Nations standings prior to the final stages of the tournament were left in limbo last month – recently decided to have a pay cut more than 25% through the current coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in the shutdown of domestic and international sport, including rugby union.

England are because of go back to Japan for a brief two-Test tour in July, though that series looks increasingly apt to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 crisis.