eddie-jones-criticises-hostile-reception-from-scotland-fans-after-england-coach-neil-craig-hit-by-bottle

Eddie Jones slammed the behaviour of Scotland fans after his team pulled off a gritty 13-6 Six Nations win at Murrayfield.

England were given a hostile greeting on arrival at Murrayfield, and Neil Craig, the head of high performance, was hit by a plastic bottle.

Video footage showed fans booing and making obscene gestures at England.

Jones was also displeased by Scotland fans booing Owen Farrell when the England captain lined up his kicks at goal. Farrell missed three of his five shots in desperately tough conditions.

“It was an old-fashioned Calcutta Cup game, swirling wind and an aggressive crowd without manners,” Jones said.

“We weren’t expecting beer bottles to be thrown at us, that’s a new trick. It’s a pretty good achievement isn’t it, throwing beer bottles.

“You’ve got to be pretty brave to throw a beer bottle… It’s not good behaviour is it.

“Neil has a hard head, I know that, not much inside it. He’ll be alright.”

Of the kicking, Jones said: “I think rugby did have a culture of being respectful. Respect counted to the kicker having silence when he kicked.

“If we don’t want to have that, if there’s a new level of respect in Scotland we have to put up with it.

“Obviously they think there is. If that’s how it is, we have to acknowledge it and just get on with it.”