Eddie Jones commits to England by signing new contract through to 2023 World Cup

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
Eddie Jones has signed a new contract with England which will see him remain in charge until after the 2023 World Cup.

Jones took the reins in 2015, replacing Stuart Lancaster after signing a four-year deal in the aftermath of England’s failure to advance from the pool stage of the World Cup on home soil.

The 60-year-old’s current deal had been set to expire next year.

He led England to a record-equalling unbeaten run, which included a Grand Slam in 2016 and a Six Nations title the year after before reaching the World Cup final last year.

Jones – whose team topped the Six Nations standings before the final stages of the tournament were left in limbo last month – recently agreed to take a pay cut in excess of 25% during the current coronavirus pandemic that has led to the shutdown of domestic and international sport across the globe.

