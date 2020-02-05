Eddie Jones calls for England composure against 'niggly' Scotland in latest Calcutta Cup clash

Eddie Jones says his England team will have to be at their most composed when they meet “niggly” Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday because “it is more than a rugby game” for the hosts.

Jones’s side lost their opening Six Nations game against France on Sunday and will be without centre Manu Tuilagi this weekend.

England had a bad experience at Murrayfield two years ago, losing 25-13 and then being drawn into a post-match scuffle, before Jones was abused by Scotland fans at a train station the following day.

“They’re a niggly side, aren’t they,” said Jones.

“The dressing room scene two years ago when they tried to goad a couple of players. And they were successful. Historically they’ve done that through the ages. That’s the way they stay in the game and they’re good at it.

“The Murrayfield environment helps them but you’ve got to be good enough to stay focused, be on task, do what you need to do.

“Composure is always important in rugby, but probably more so at Murrayfield.”

When asked why this was the case, Jones said: “I think there is some history to it. It is more than a rugby game for Scotland maybe and you can lose your attention and your attention in these sorts of game is everything.

“Your ability to focus on what’s important at that game and do your job. Our preparation this week is about making sure we have the right focus, the right attention and doing our jobs.”

Not for the first time, Jones heaped praise on his opposite number Gregor Townsend.

“I think he has been very courageous with what he has tried to do with Scotland. He wants to play a width game,” he said.

“He’s really tried to create a game for Scotland with their resources because they’ve obviously got limited resources, a game which keeps them at the top level of the game and I think he’s done a good job.

“He would have been disappointed with the World Cup but we’ve all forgotten about that now and we’re into the Six Nations.”