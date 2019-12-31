eddie-hearn-suggests-deontay-wilder-reason-for-no-media-tour-for-tyson-fury-rematch

Eddie Hearn has predicted Deontay Wilder might have been the reason there will be no media tour for his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Frank Warren and Bob Arum sat down with UK media in London this month, while the heavyweights each attended an NFL game in America over the festive period to promote the fight.

There will be no press tour before 22 February and Matchroom boss Hearn slammed his rival promoters, suggesting the WBC champion was behind the decision.

‘I wish they were doing a media tour. Those two characters, doesn’t matter how much it costs – get it on,’ Hearn told IFL TV.

‘I wonder whether Wilder doesn’t want to be around Fury. If I was Fury I would have insisted on it.

‘One of the ways Fury wins the fight is by doing the media tour and getting in Wilder’s head. It’s a disadvantage for Tyson Fury not to have the media tour.’

‘It’s lazy,’ Hearn added. ‘Of course they need to do a press tour. You’re telling me for a fight of that magnitude you’re not going to do a media tour? What’s all that about. I don’t understand it.’

Fury and Wilder will go to war again in Las Vegas, with the Gypsy King having staged his last two fights in the city with ESPN as the official broadcaster.

There is set to be a dual US broadcast deal for the rematch, while Sky Sports have attempted to outbid BT Sport for the UK TV rights.

BT Sport, who are affiliated with Warren’s fighters, has the opportunity to match Sky Sports‘ offer and Hearn confirmed the UK TV rights were up for grabs.

‘Am I bidding for it? Yes,’ Hearn said. ‘Luckily Bob Arum’s got a bigger mouth than me, so he’s told the world what’s happened.

‘[So to quote] Bob Arum, we’ve had a big offer from Sky but BT have the right to match it. I’m surprised.

‘BT have had to put on all these drab fights from Fury and now they get the big one and they don’t even have it.

‘Yes, an offer has been made for Sky. It’s a substantial offer.

‘BT are in an awkward position because they’ve got to match the offer and their platform says they can’t deliver those kind of numbers.’

