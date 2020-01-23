eddie-hearn-reveals-who-he-wants-to-win-tyson-fury-and-deontay-wilder-rematch

Eddie Hearn wants Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder in their hotly-anticipated rematch next month, despite a potential bout between Wilder and Anthony Joshua being ‘massive’.

Matchroom Boxing boss and Joshua’s promoter Hearn will no doubt be watching on with intrigue when the two heavyweights go toe-to-toe for the second time – this time in Las Vegas – just more than a year after their controversial draw in LA.

Fury picked himself off the canvas in the 12th round against boxing’s heaviest puncher in scenes reminiscent of WWE character The Undertaker, and thought he had done enough to win the fight on points.

The judges scoring cards said otherwise, meaning Wilder kept hold of his WBC belt, but the pair will collide on February 22 to try and settle the score.

Joshua – the holder of the other four heavyweight belts – has made no secret of his desire to take on the winner and Hearn has admitted he hopes that is Fury.

‘From a global fight perspective, Wilder against AJ is massive,’ Hearn told IFL TV. ‘But from a personal preference, I want Tyson Fury to win.

‘Two reasons. One I respect him and I like him. And two, he’s British.

‘I’d never back against a Brit in any fight, whether I like them or I don’t. That’s just the way I am. I hope Fury does it.’

