eddie-gray-backs-leeds-united-to-recreate-glory-days-as-fa-cup-test-coincides-with-wave-of-optimism

Eddie Gray pulls a picture off his dining-room cabinet, one that his daughter had framed for Christmas. It depicts Don Revie and Jack Charlton in a sprinting contest at Leeds United’s training ground, each man’s face etched with an implacable resolve to beat the other.
The image is a perfect evocation of the Leeds ethos under Revie, where even a light-hearted duel could escalate into a blood-fight without warning. “In some sessions, we would have Scotland versus England games, and Don had to stop them because they were too brutal,” Gray says, chuckling. “You can imagine: Bobby Collins and Billy Bremner on one side, Big Jack and Norman Hunter on the other. It would get out of hand.”
Thirty-six years after he last wore the all-white strip as a player, Gray is still “Mr Leeds”, a figure woven into the club’s fabric for posterity.
No matter if he is on the concourse at King’s Cross or on holiday in South Africa, he finds himself bombarded by autograph requests. “Leeds fans are everywhere,” he smiles. All those displays of will-o’-the-wisp skill, of darting past defenders before they could blink, have become treasured pieces of Leeds folklore. But the fact that he has also seen this 100-year-old institution at its lowest ebb, presiding as caretaker manager over its Premier League relegation in 2004, affords him a wider perspective on its soul.
Life is a little quieter these days for Gray, now 71, at least when he is not entertaining his 17 grandchildren. A glorious view of the North Yorkshire countryside unfurls beneath his house in Kirkby Overblow, where he and his wife, Linda, are preparing for their weekly date night in nearby Harrogate. Normally he likes to take the bus, but even on local public transport there is no escape. Recently the driver asked for a selfie with him, and before he knew it the photograph was plastered all over the Yorkshire Evening Post.
Still, these are auspicious times for Leeds, not least when there is a promotion push to be sustained and an FA Cup third-round tie at Arsenal to confront on Monday night. Gray refers by habit to the opponents as “the Arsenal”, as they were popularly known for decades, and relishes how often he would be involved in beating them. “For a 10-year period after we went back into the First Division, at the end of Don’s reign, we played them 26 times,” he reflects. “We won 20 and drew three.”
There is a deep satisfaction to be derived, too, from the fact that, as a teenager, he turned Arsenal down for Leeds. Revie’s overtures, it transpired, were of a persistence that no other suitor could match. “When I arrived on the train from Glasgow Central to Leeds, Don met me himself,” Gray says. “It was very unusual for a manager to do that. He took me to my hotel, arranged for a car to pick me up. This was 1962, during a terrible winter, with snow lying everywhere. I was supposed to be competing against schoolboys from all over the country, but instead Don took me training with the first team. I was 14.”
History has not always been kind to Revie, whose Leeds teams would often be caricatured by rivals as cynical and negative, but Gray views his mentor as a man ahead of his time. “We would go into his office, and he would be sitting behind his desk with a big bottle of milk and raw eggs mixed up. People would think it was crazy now, but it showed forward thinking. We were living in digs and yet we had steaks to take home three times a week.
“The landladies knew we were getting proper food. Don would also hand us pieces of paper with every detail of who we were playing. He would even go to eastern Europe to watch games, at a time when it was very hard to travel there.”
Revie would return the compliment, famously declaring of Gray: “When he plays on snow, he doesn’t leave any footprints.” It was Gray’s extraordinary deftness of touch that made him such a coveted property for Leeds: indeed, Revie was so desperate for his signature as a schoolboy that he strode into his headmaster’s office, prising him from his secondary education before he had taken any exams.
It was not a sacrifice Gray would come to lament. Of all the 52 goals he scored for Leeds, in 454 games, none are more indelible than the two he produced against Burnley on April 4, 1970: the first a chip so audacious that it befuddled even the commentator, Keith Macklin, and the second the result of a mazy slalom through the Elland Road mud, leaving his markers flailing at thin air with a succession of dummies and drag-backs. To this day, he is not quite sure how he did it. “I don’t think you can explain it,” he says.
“I never had any difficulty getting by players. You get past one, somebody else comes to take you on, and all of a sudden space opens up. What did help was playing on the streets of Glasgow. You were playing on concrete then, and you didn’t want to be brought down. You had to have decent balance, to be strong in your upper body to hold people off.”
Thanks to those pyrotechnics out wide, which he would repeat weeks later in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Gray would be defined for evermore as a winger. But he did not always regard himself as such. “What people don’t realise is that when I came to Leeds, I had never played left wing in my life. Don just told me to play outside left because I was quick. But when I played for Scotland Under-23s, I was a midfielder. Against West Germany, in a World Cup qualifier in ’69, I was in midfield against Franz Beckenbauer. And people call me a winger?”
While Gray’s playing days were filled with enough flourishes to earn him Hall of Fame induction in both England and Scotland, there is sometimes a pathos to his words. When I ask whether he retired with any regrets, he takes a pause. “I got an injury when I was 16, playing Sheffield Wednesday’s reserves. I pulled my thigh muscle, and it bothered me for the rest of my career. I regret that I didn’t get the opportunity, through circumstances, to achieve what I think I could have achieved.
“The muscle was bleeding inside all the time, and it ended up calcifying. I had five operations. Today, it would have been managed better. It was silly. When I tore the muscle, part of my treatment was trying to kick a medicine ball out of a bath of water.”
Similarly, he perceives his ill-fated second stewardship of Leeds in 2004 as an offer that he could have refused. The club he had known in his pomp had graced the loftiest heights of European football. This time, in the aftermath of vast overspending, Leeds were starting to sell players simply to survive. “They were asking players to take pay cuts, to defer their wages,” Gray says. “It didn’t read right. I was there when the club got relegated, and I still blame myself, because you still think you could have done better. This is a phenomenal club, a one-club city. Then again, no club has a divine right to stay at the top.”
After 15½ seasons out of the top flight, including three in the third tier, Leeds at last look primed, under the eccentric guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, to return to the level where they belong. They stand at the summit of the Championship, nine points clear of third, and Monday’s trip to Arsenal will be a litmus test of their readiness to go beyond. “This city and this team have grown up together,” says Gray, with the benefit of experiences both sweet and bitter. “And now, the atmosphere is the best I have ever known. There is optimism at last.”