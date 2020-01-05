eddie-gray-backs-leeds-united-to-recreate-glory-days-as-fa-cup-test-coincides-with-wave-of-optimism

It was not a sacrifice Gray would come to lament. Of all the 52 goals he scored for Leeds, in 454 games, none are more indelible than the two he produced against Burnley on April 4, 1970: the first a chip so audacious that it befuddled even the commentator, Keith Macklin, and the second the result of a mazy slalom through the Elland Road mud, leaving his markers flailing at thin air with a succession of dummies and drag-backs. To this day, he is not quite sure how he did it. “I don’t think you can explain it,” he says.

“I never had any difficulty getting by players. You get past one, somebody else comes to take you on, and all of a sudden space opens up. What did help was playing on the streets of Glasgow. You were playing on concrete then, and you didn’t want to be brought down. You had to have decent balance, to be strong in your upper body to hold people off.”

Thanks to those pyrotechnics out wide, which he would repeat weeks later in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, Gray would be defined for evermore as a winger. But he did not always regard himself as such. “What people don’t realise is that when I came to Leeds, I had never played left wing in my life. Don just told me to play outside left because I was quick. But when I played for Scotland Under-23s, I was a midfielder. Against West Germany, in a World Cup qualifier in ’69, I was in midfield against Franz Beckenbauer. And people call me a winger?”

While Gray’s playing days were filled with enough flourishes to earn him Hall of Fame induction in both England and Scotland, there is sometimes a pathos to his words. When I ask whether he retired with any regrets, he takes a pause. “I got an injury when I was 16, playing Sheffield Wednesday’s reserves. I pulled my thigh muscle, and it bothered me for the rest of my career. I regret that I didn’t get the opportunity, through circumstances, to achieve what I think I could have achieved.

“The muscle was bleeding inside all the time, and it ended up calcifying. I had five operations. Today, it would have been managed better. It was silly. When I tore the muscle, part of my treatment was trying to kick a medicine ball out of a bath of water.”

Similarly, he perceives his ill-fated second stewardship of Leeds in 2004 as an offer that he could have refused. The club he had known in his pomp had graced the loftiest heights of European football. This time, in the aftermath of vast overspending, Leeds were starting to sell players simply to survive. “They were asking players to take pay cuts, to defer their wages,” Gray says. “It didn’t read right. I was there when the club got relegated, and I still blame myself, because you still think you could have done better. This is a phenomenal club, a one-club city. Then again, no club has a divine right to stay at the top.”

After 15½ seasons out of the top flight, including three in the third tier, Leeds at last look primed, under the eccentric guidance of Marcelo Bielsa, to return to the level where they belong. They stand at the summit of the Championship, nine points clear of third, and Monday’s trip to Arsenal will be a litmus test of their readiness to go beyond. “This city and this team have grown up together,” says Gray, with the benefit of experiences both sweet and bitter. “And now, the atmosphere is the best I have ever known. There is optimism at last.”