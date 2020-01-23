Ed Woodward and the Glazers are the real reason Manchester United are in disarray – fans must keep up the pressure

Ed Woodward once confessed, somewhat bizarrely, that he kept a photograph of the scoreboard from United’s 2-0 defeat at Olympiakos in 2014 as a reminder that the club must never sink so low under his tenure.

Presumably, he can’t manoeuvre in his office for keepsakes now as the club, and the mismanagement of the football side, lurch from one farce to the next. Woodward, of course, spelled out their priorities in one of those absurd investor calls – “playing performance doesn’t really have a meaningful impact on what we can do on the commercial side of the business” – and it will be the epitaph that follows him when he eventually leaves office. No other company so obsessed with money and profit would keep such a hapless operator in charge of its “core business”.

But Woodward is the figurehead of operations for the Glazer family, the man who oversaw their debt-ridden takeover. It took all of Fergie’s genius to maintain the façade that all was well. Taking nearly a billion out of the club in 15 short years on anything but football matters will eventually come at a cost.

The dislike and distrust of the Glazers never went away. They have never been welcomed by anyone who studied their practices. Of course, protests against them grow when results are bad but results are bad for more reasons than simply who currently sits in the dugout. An average squad, underinvestment, a scatter-gun transfer policy, then not backing two managers in successive transfer windows to give them a fighting chance to compete. Talk of two or three players coming in is about four short of what is actually needed.