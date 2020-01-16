Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ has made over £7 million in Spotify royalties

Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Shape Of You’ has made over £7 million in streaming royalties from Spotify alone, it has been reported.

The pop star’s 2017 smash, which appeared on his third album ‘÷’, tops the new ‘Pay Per Play‘ list from Broadband Deals.

According to the report, the song currently holds over 2.3 billion streams on the service. In figures obtained from Digital Music News, Spotify pays out £0.0034 per listen – more than that offered by competitors Napster, Amazon and YouTube.

In at number two on the list is ‘One Dance’ by Drake featuring Wizkid and Kyla, which has been streamed 1.7 billion times – translating to a £6 million payout.

Post Malone and 21 Savage are in at number three for their collaborative track ‘Rockstar’, with The Chainsmokers and Halsey‘s ‘Closer’ following on in fourth place.

Also featured in the top 10 are Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, and Major Lazer. Ed Sheeran appears once again at number 11 with ‘Perfect’, which has made a total of £4.2 million to date.

Despite this huge payout for ‘Shape Of You’, it was reported over the summer that Sheeran had been blocked from receiving any royalties for the track after he was accused of “appropriating” other people’s music in an ongoing lawsuit.

Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, has been caught up in the beef between Stormzy and Wiley. Last week, Black Midi entered the feud with a diss track titled ‘Ded Sheeran’.