ed-sheeran-living-his-best-italian-life-with-wife-cherry-seaborn-as-he-enjoys-hiatus-from-music

Ed Sheeran wasted no time in jetting off for a romantic holiday in Venice after announcing his hiatus from music.

The Shape of You singer and his wife Cherry Seaborn were spotted hand-in-hand in the Italian city after Ed explained he wanted to focus on himself and travelling the world.

The couple looked cosy as they explored Venice and even wore similar colours.

Cherry donned a denim jacket, jeans and a blue shirt while Ed rocked a bright blue puffer jacket and black cap.

It’s hard to be low key if you see Ed in the world’s brightest jacket.

Both Ed and Cherry have been dotting around the world since Ed announced his break, as he was recently spotted in a pub in Scotland.

The Beautiful People singer swapped out partying for having a quiet night at the pub in a small town for New Year’s Eve.

The 28-year-old was spotted in Aberfeldy’s Black Watch bar where he took selfies with fans and enjoyed a few pints before cheering on his mate Foy Vance at the town’s annual Hogmanay festival.

A source told The Sun: ‘It was really low key. He blended in really well for someone so recognisable and famous.

‘He was happy to have his picture taken and just sat down and had a few beers.’

Ed just wants to relax after working non-stop for two years, as he announced on Instagram.

He made the announcement on Christmas via an Instagram statement captioned: ‘BRB.’

The Perfect singer wrote: ‘Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

‘The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

‘I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

‘To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

‘Lots of love x.’

We’re guessing he doesn’t want to be taken back to London, then.





