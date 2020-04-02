ed-o’brien-drops-psychedelic-earworm-‘olympik’

Ed O’Brien dropped a psychedelic new track titled “Olympik,” the third single off the Radiohead guitarist’s upcoming solo debut Earth, out April 17th via Capitol Records.

The track meticulously shifts along a tight groove, courtesy of drummer Omar Hakim and Nathan East on bass. “Kaleidoscope will start to spin/Shaking up all the mess we’re in,” O’Brien sings. “Gonna shake it up, all the mess we’re in.”

“Olympik” follows the standout single “Shangri-La” and the instrumental “Brasil,” which he released with a nine-minute sci-fi film. The record was produced by Flood — known for his work with U2, Nine Inch Nails and New Order — and features Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche and others. It’s currently available for pre-order.

O’Brien recently took to Instagram to announce that he suspects he has COVID-19. “I’ve been home with flu-like symptoms for a number of days now,” he said. “It is most probably the coronavirus.” He noted he’s lost sense of smell and taste, but that he’s feeling better.

“I haven’t tested because it’s not readily available and I also think the tests are more important and valuable for the vulnerable in our community,” he added. “I’m expecting a full recovery, and of course self-isolating.”