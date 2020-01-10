ed-buck-hit-with-another-wrongful-death-civil-suit

January 9, 2020 | 10: 31pm

Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court for an arraignment in September on state charges of running a drug den in his West Hollywood apartment. Los Angeles Times via Getty

The family of a man who Democratic donor Ed Buck allegedly killed by supplying him with methamphetamine filed a wrongful death suit in civil court against him, a report said.

In the suit, sisters of Timothy Dean claim Buck “forcibly and repeatedly injected Mr. Dean with crystal methamphetamine” against his will, NBC reported.

Dean died of a meth overdose in Buck’s West Hollywood home in January 2019. Buck pleaded not guilty in October to federal charges that he caused the overdose deaths of Dean and another man, Gemmel Moore.

In their suit, Dean’s family claim Buck has, “a history of hosting sexual encounters at the property during which he facilitated the distribution, manufacturing or furnishing of illegal controlled substances to his guests, into whom Mr. Buck forcibly injected crystal methamphetamine,” NBC reported.

Their lawyer, Hussain Turk, told NBC the suit specifically wants to hold Buck accountable for engaging in “hate violence.”

“The civil lawsuits are important because they seek to hold Ed Buck specifically accountable for engaging in racially-and sexually-motivated hate violence against Black gay men,” Turk told the news network.