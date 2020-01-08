easyjet-worker-‘found-strangled’-at-home-with-daughter,-3,-as-husband-is-charged

Spanish police have arrested a man over the double murder of his estranged wife and their three-year-old daughter after they were found dead at home.

Monica Linde, 28, and her young daughter, Ciara, are understood to have been found strangled to death at their home in Esplugues de Llobregat, in Barcelona.

Detectives confirmed the suspect, who has been named locally as Monica’s husband Ruben Dario, 27, would be appearing in court on Wednesday after spending the night in police cells.

Monica is believed to have started working at easyJet at Barcelona’s El Prat Airport in August, after living in London where she worked at Zara Home and had a job as a barmaid.

The mother is thought to have met the Spaniard while in the UK and local reports claim the pair were in the process of divorcing but were still sharing the flat.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Monday where they found the bodies of Monica and Ciara.

They arrested Dario on suspicion of double homicide and he was taken into police custody after hospital treatment for wounds which were thought to have been self-inflicted.

Although the post-mortem results have yet to be released, the woman and her daughter are understood to have been strangled to death.

The regional Mossos d’Esquadra police force said in a statement: ‘Police have arrested a Spanish man aged 27 as the suspected author of a double homicide.

‘We received a call alerting us to the fact a man had allegedly killed his 28-year-old partner and young daughter around 6.10am on Monday at their home in Esplugues de Llobregat.

‘Police and other emergency services went to the scene and confirmed the death of two people.

‘The suspected perpetrator was arrested.’

A spokesman for the force added on Tuesday: ‘The suspect is currently in police custody and will be appearing in court on Wednesday.’

EasyJet, which employed Monica as a member of their ground crew staff, said in a statement: ‘Everyone at easyJet is extremely saddened by this and our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague.

‘We have been in touch with her family to offer support and assistance at this very difficult time.’

Esplugues de Llobregat Town Hall responded to news of the double murder by organising three days of mourning, with Mayor Pilar Diaz saying she was ‘devastated’ over the tragedy.

She said: ‘Another step backwards in the fight against gender violence. We need to be yet more firm, we can’t tolerate another murder.

‘Today Esplugues is in horrific mourning… Our thoughts are with their family.’

Additional reporting by Natalia Penza.