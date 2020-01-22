Easy Ways to Live Well – everything you need to know

Easy Ways to Live Well, BBC One’s new series, sees celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern tackle the latest science around health.

The unlikely duo will attempt to “sort the top tips from the phoney fixes” when it comes to the nation’s wellbeing industry.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Easy Ways to Live Well about?

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Steph McGovern will look at everything from the reliability of tips to improve people’s diets to concerns surrounding their own health.

The three-part series kicks off with an attempt to curb compulsive snacking at a busy GPs’ surgery in Cardiff, where tired staff rely on biscuits and cakes to get them through the day. McGovern also gets to the bottom of her sensitive stomach, while Fearnley-Whittingstall explores the potential benefits of peppermint.

Do you have a review?

Yes! Radio Times’s David Butcher had this to say about the documentary series:

“Welcome to your unlikely new TV double act: Steph McGovern and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. They mesh nicely and get on famously as they front a health and wellbeing series that’s all about ‘sorting the top tips from the phoney fixes’.

You may feel there are enough programmes at this time of year trying to change your life, but this sits in the part of the Venn diagram where ‘watchable’ and ‘useful’ intersect. The main story in this episode involves a GPs’ surgery in Cardiff with a dozen health professionals hooked on biscuits and sweets.

One tactic for overcoming cravings involves mint tea – another involves padlocks. Meanwhile, Hugh tackles his stress issues with an old-school solution: cold showers.”

When is Easy Ways to Live Well on TV?

The first episode of the series will air on BBC One on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 8pm. It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.