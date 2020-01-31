easy-solutions-to-explore-and-stay-trip-burnley-v-arsenal

Arsenal seem to discover steadied the ship below Mikel Arteta’s steering, but will hope to kick up a tools after they head to Burnley this weekend.

The Gunners are unbeaten in four Premier League games but discover capable won one of those clashes.

Arteta’s men sit down 10th within the desk but attributable to the congested nature of the tip half of are qualified four aspects off Manchester United in fifth.

Burnley would discover represented an improbable opportunity to impart maximum aspects qualified several weeks ago but Sean Dyche has impressed but but any other revival.

The Clarets discover won again-to-again games in opposition to Leicester and Man Utd to nudge them as a lot as the 30-level marker with 14 games left within the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total thing you will have to discover out about explore the Burnley v Arsenal game on TV and online.

What time is Burnley v Arsenal?

Burnley v Arsenal will kick off at 2: 00pm on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What channel is Burnley v Arsenal?

Which that you can well explore the game continue to exist Sky Sports Premier League and Distinguished Event from 1: 00pm.

Sky customers can particular person channels for qualified £18 per thirty days or add the total sports activities equipment to their deal for qualified £23 per thirty days.

Easy solutions to stay trip Burnley v Arsenal

Which that you can well explore the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing as a lot as a contract.

NOW TV would possibly maybe well well additionally be streamed via a computer or apps stumbled on on most tidy TVs, phones and consoles.

Present Sky Sports customers can stay trip the game via the Sky Tear app on a ramification of gadgets.

Who will prefer? Potts predicts…

That is no straightforward game for Arsenal. Assign a matter to targets at both ends.

Chris Wood is in stunning originate for Burnley and the hosts is no longer going to difficulty the Gunners despite glimpses of Arteta’s masterplan in present weeks.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is again from suspension though hot-shot Gabriel Martinelli would possibly maybe well well preserve his put on the starting up XI alongside the Gabonese huge title.

Prediction: Burnley 2-2 Arsenal