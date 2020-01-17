easy-chicken-schnitzel-recipe

The most important thing with this dish is to get very organised, with everything spread out in front of you, before you have to start dipping in the egg and getting messy. Or, on the other hand, you could just launch yourself into the whole process and redecorate the kitchen.
Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 1 hour resting time ¦ Cooking time: 20 minutes
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp plain flour, seasoned
- 1 tsp cayenne pepper
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 180g breadcrumbs (panko are good but home-made are also fine)
- 4 chicken breasts, deboned and butterflied so they are flat
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- Coleslaw or a green salad, to serve
METHOD
- Set up a production line from left to right, starting with the mustard and a brush with which to spread it, then the flour and cayenne mixed together on a large plate. Then have the beaten egg in a tray large enough to dip the chicken in it. Lastly, have a tray or plate of the breadcrumbs.
- Have ready a tray lined with greaseproof paper.
- To make the schnitzel, first brush the meat pieces liberally with mustard. Dip one in the flour and tap to remove any excess, and then dip in the egg to coat.
- Finally, dip the breast into the breadcrumbs so they adhere to the egg. Set on the lined tray.
- Repeat with the rest of the chicken breasts. I like to put a tray on top of the breasts with a small weight on it, to secure the coating and create a professional finish. Simply place cling film over the chicken and put a tray on top, weighted down with a plate or tin. Leave for 30 minutes then remove the tray and cling film and leave the chicken in the fridge for another 30 minutes.
- Heat half the oil in a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Cook two chicken breasts at a time so as not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the meat until golden brown (about four to five minutes) and then flip them over and cook to the same finish on the other side. While they are cooking, I like to put a weight, such as a light saucepan, on them for half of the time so the breadcrumbs cook evenly.
- Remove the meat to a wire rack by the oven to rest and drain. Repeat with the other two breasts. Slice just halfway into the thickest part of the chicken to check it is cooked (you can serve it the other side up).
- Serve the schnitzel with coleslaw or a green salad.