easy-chicken-schnitzel-recipe

The most important thing with this dish is to get very organised, with everything spread out in front of you, before you have to start dipping in the egg and getting messy. Or, on the other hand, you could just launch yourself into the whole process and redecorate the kitchen.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus 1 hour resting time ¦ Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp plain flour, seasoned

1 tsp cayenne pepper

2 large eggs, beaten

180g breadcrumbs (panko are good but home-made are also fine)

4 chicken breasts, deboned and butterflied so they are flat

4 tbsp olive oil

Coleslaw or a green salad, to serve

METHOD