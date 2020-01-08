eastenders-was-the-most-requested-bbc-christmas-show-online,-ahead-of-ratings-titan-gavin-and-stacey

EastEnders at Christmas is always a huge event – and has become even more of a staple than a family argument over the last roast potato or the Queen’s Speech – and figures from BBC iPlayer have proven that the pivotal episodes were more popular than ever this year.

Gavin and Stacey’s one off return had viewers tuning in by their millions, withnearly half of the viewing population at the time watching live. It’s massive number, which soared to around 13 million viewers made it the most watched non sport TV event live since a 2010 episode of The X Factor.

EastEnders was the most watched soap on Christmas Day, ahead of Coronation Street and Emmerdale – but for those too busy over the two week period to keep up, there was always the option of online catch up.

And boy was it used!

The BBC Press Office has posted record breaking numbers for the service, revealing that for the Christmas fortnight, there were 203 million requests for shows. EastEnders topped the list with 15,587,000 requests for episodes across the festive season.

Despite pulling in massive numbers on the day, Gavin and Stacey still pulled an impressive 11,366,000 requests. It’s important to point out, of course, that Gavin and Stacey was a single episode while EastEnders aired a fair few over the two weeks so the requests for the soap would have been split across the various installments.

Therefore, Gavin and Stacey remains by far the most watched Christmas TV show – but EastEnders adding a further 15 million requests to its consolidated overnights proves a massive triumph in itself, proving that everyone is as excited by the goings on in Walford as ever.

Oh and by the way, there were nearly 5 million requests for Waterloo Road as well – time to bring it back for another run, lads?

Dan McGolpin, Controller of iPlayer and Programming at the BBC, said: “It was a cracking Christmas for BBC iPlayer with more people than ever enjoying a huge range of great shows. The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special was the icing on the cake, generating a ground-breaking number of requests, plus fan favourites like EastEnders and Call The Midwife and new series His Dark Materials and A Christmas Carol also top performers

‘2019 was iPlayer’s best ever year and 2020 got off to the perfect start with the New Year’s Day Doctor Who and Dracula both helping to deliver the highest number of requests in a single day. Millions of people are enjoying iPlayer’s expanded box-set offer and new series being made available for longer.’

