eastenders-vows-to-hire-alan-sugar-after-twitter-criticism

EastEnders has vowed to hire Alan Sugar after he critiqued the soap on Twitter.

Like many other viewers, Lord Sugar took to Twitter throughout the festive season to tweet about the BBC One soap’s storylines. While there’s been plenty of offer in terms of compelling narratives, it was the question mark over Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) fate that was a huge talking point for many — including Lord Sugar.

Yes, in spite of the character’s apparent death scene during the Christmas Day episode, Lord Sugar was very much adamant that Keanu was alive. Similarly, he was convinced that Sheree (Suzette Llewellyn) was not having an affair.

After Keanu’s fate — not to mention the real reason Sheree left Patrick (Rudolph Walker) — was revealed in the New Year flashback episode, The Apprentice star tweeted: ‘I told you Denise was wrong. Patrick’s wife is not cheating, She has a grown son, that’s who she was calling. I also told you Keanu is not dead. @bbceastenders’

Seeing the funny side, the official EastEnders Twitter account then replied: ‘We’ve been told. @Lord-Sugar #EastEnders’

However, Lord Sugar then responded: ‘I am available Monday to Friday if you need any script writing or better still script testing @bbceastenders’

I am available Monday to Friday if you need any script writing or better still script testing @bbceastenders https://t.co/S3GImc8tVh — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 5, 2020

In spite of the apparent criticism, EastEnders didn’t appear to take Lord Sugar’s comments too seriously, as — using The Apprentice star’s famous words — they replied with: ‘You’re hired’

You’re hired. #EastEnders https://t.co/7746ERkVjJ — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) January 6, 2020

Well played, EastEnders. Well played.

The BBC One soap has been thriving as of late, with the latest festive episode having been one of the greatest in recent memory, as the truth about Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) affair with Keanu came to light. Additionally, Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) alcoholism — which has recently spiralled out of control — was the subject of a groundbreaking perspective episode broadcast on New Year’s Eve.

EastEnders continues Tuesday 7th January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

MORE: EastEnders star Tilly Keeper reveals all on Louise Mitchell’s exit storyline

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Bianca Jackson to return as Whitney faces more Leo drama? Patsy Palmer teases comeback