eastenders-viewers-fuming-as-soap-is-cancelled-tonight-for-the-football

BBC soap EastEnders has been cancelled tonight (06.01.20) to make space for the football.

Instead of a regular visit to Walford, viewers tuning into BBC One at 8pm will find themselves watching an FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds.

Fans will have a little longer to wait to see the fallout from last week (Credit: BBC)

Soap fans will have to wait until Tuesday (07.01.20) to watch Monday night’s episode, with it airing at 7.30pm.

The soap will then air a double episode on Friday night at 9pm to catch up, but some viewers are furious about it.

One said: “Even though I love football, I’m gutted #Eastenders isn’t on tomorrow.”

A second said: “How dare they miss an episode of EastEnders because of the bloody football!”

A third said, with an angry face emoji: “Just looked in the TV book and there is no EastEnders on Monday. They have cancelled it for the football.”

EastEnders fans will no doubt be desperate to see if Keanu Taylor managed to get away unscathed – and whether his mum Karen and Martin Fowler can keep the secret that he is alive and abroad.

Fans think Keanu will be back in a matter of weeks (Credit: BBC)

He only fled Walford last week, but they have already begun to suspect he will return for revenge after he told Karen that the Mitchells won’t get away with what they had done to him.

Phil Mitchell wanted Keanu dead after discovering his employee had had a passionate affair with his wife Sharon Mitchell, which left her pregnant.

But reluctant hitman Martin didn’t go through with the kill, and instead – with a little bit of persuasion from unwilling eyewitness Linda Carter – let Keanu go.

Taking to Twitter, fans believe the revenge-seeking new dad will play a part in the soap’s upcoming 35th anniversary episode on 19 February.

One wrote: “Keanu will appear at the 35th anniversary and get revenge on Ben and confront Louise. ‘Never take a Taylor for a mug’.”

Another added: “Keanu will be back next month for the 35th.”

Do you think Keanu will return for the anniversary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!