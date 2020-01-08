eastenders-viewers-distracted-as-chantelle-atkins-‘steals’-milk-from-the-minute-mart

Viewers of EastEnders were distracted in last night’s episode as Chantelle Atkins appeared to steal milk from the Minute Mart.

In Tuesday’s episode of the soap (January 7 2020) Chantelle and abusive husband Gray returned from their second honeymoon, which they went on after they renewed their wedding vows.

Returning to Walford, Chantelle went to the Minute Mart where she picked up some milk and placed it on the counter.

Chantelle picked up milk and put it on the counter (Credit: BBC iplayer)

But she soon realised she was stood next to Jags Panesar, an old school friend who she once dated.

She asked him what he was doing there and if he had more work on, but Jags explained he and his brothers had moved to Albert Square.

After revealing they were just doors apart, Jags asked Chantelle about her family and she told him she lived with her husband Gray and two children.

Chantelle appeared to leave the shop without paying for her milk (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

After a quick catch up, Chantelle offered to help him home with his shopping.

When she picked up his bags she also grabbed her milk, appearing to not pay for it before leaving the store.

Viewers noticed this and were quick to point it out.

Did anyone else notice Chantelle didn’t pay for the milk? She just walked out with it #EastEnders — Jay (@JayTolly) January 8, 2020

As Chantelle left the shop with Jags, Gray saw the pair leaving and was obviously jealous at their interaction.

Did Chantelle actually pay for that milk?

Later in the episode, Gray got Chantelle to take a pregnancy test but was furious when she wasn’t upset by the negative result.

Gray broke Chantelle’s arm (Credit: BBC)

Gray grabbed her arm and as she tried to pull away he twisted it, causing her arm to break.

He later took her to the hospital, but she blamed herself for her injury, saying she shouldn’t have pulled away from him.

