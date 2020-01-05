eastenders’-tamzin-outhwaite-denies-‘midlife-crisis’-as-she-defends-21-year-age-gap-with-younger-man

Former EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite has defended the 21-year age gap between her and younger boyfriend Tom Child, insisting she’s not going through a ‘midlife crisis’.

The 49-year-old is happily dating personal trainer Tom Child following her split from husband and Lucifer actor Tom Ellis in 2014.

Some have criticised the large age difference between the new couple with Tom aged 28, but Tamzin says she couldn’t be happier.

Opening up about the criticism, Tamzin told Prima Magazine: ‘People think I’m having a midlife crisis, but actually, not all men want a younger woman. Helena Bonham Carter has a younger guy, too. I love that.

‘There’s Joan Collins, Sam Taylor-Johnson and Helena with younger men, so I’m in really lovely company.’

Joan Collins is married to Percy Gibson, who is 32 years her junior, Sam Taylor-Johnson is married to Aaron Taylor-Johnson – 23 years her junior, while Helena Benham Carter is currently dating Rye Dag Holmboe who is 21 years younger.

Calling out the sexism, Tamzin stated: ‘The other way around, no one says anything about a younger woman do they?’

Dating Tom has given Tamzin a new lease of life, as she reveals how they enjoy activities together like working out.

‘Tom and I both already had what we needed, so we enhance each other’s lives. I’m really happy,’ she added.

Tamzin saw in the New Year with Tom and their pet dog and shared a sweet selfie together, telling their followers: ‘Happy new year from us to all. May 2020 bring us all the peace we so need. Loads of love.’

Tom seems to get on well with Tamzin’s two daughters as she shared a snap of them together at Christmas time, and said: ‘When I look at you 3 , I feel HOME AND ADVENTURE, all at once.’

Their romance appears to be serious as Tom, an actor, professed his love for Tamzin alongside a cosy selfie back in October.

