EastEnders stars Rita Simons and Samantha Womack recreate Roxy and Ronnie’s death in hilarious video

Rita Simons and Samantha Womack have recreated their iconic EastEnders death scene in a hilarious video.

Ronnie and Roxy lost their lives in tragic scenes in the BBC One soap on New Year’s Day in 2017, when — mere hours after Ronnie had married love of her life Jack (Scott Maslen) — the sisters died in a swimming pool accident.

Several days ago, Rita took to Twitter to reveal that she was seeing in the beginning of the New Year with on-screen sister Samantha.

She said: ‘Spending New Year’s Eve with my sis @Sam_Womack I really hope there’s not a swimming pool or we are SCREWED!’

Samantha joking replied: We need a live re-enactment. Game sis?????

However, it turns out that Samantha wasn’t actually joking, as both she and Rita re-created Ronnie and Roxy’s death sequence in a new video which was posted by a friend on Twitter.

In the clip, Rita tells the viewer: ‘It’s New Year’s Eve, which means we gotta die!’

Happy New Year ⁦@OfficialRita⁩ ⁦@Sam_Womack⁩ #Roxy #Ronnie #MitchellSisters #Murder #ThelmaAndLouise #RebelsForeverRIP pic.twitter.com/8YHx7eM4rW

— Laura (@The_Ambassador_) January 1, 2020

She proceeds to jump into the bath — much like Roxy did the swimming pool back in 2017 — before Samantha covers herself in a duvet — in an attempt to replicate Ronnie’s wedding dress — and subsequently jumps in too.

EastEnders continues Thursday 2nd January at 7: 30pm on BBC One.

