eastenders-star-max-bowden-taking-his-nan-to-the-ntas-as-he-dubs-her-his-‘world’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

EastEnders star Max Bowden has revealed he’s taking the most important woman to him as his date to the National Television Awards – his nan.

So cute!

The Ben Mitchell actor, who’s nominated in the best newcomer category for his performance in the soap, called his nan his ‘world’ when Lorraine Kelly revealed he’s taking her.

However, it’s not all been rosy.

‘She’s cost a fortune,’ he confessed. ‘She keeps sending me new things that she wants, clutch bags. There’s no asking as well, it’s “I’m gonna need.”’

Sounds like a woman who knows exactly what she wants.

Max, who’s been starring on the soap for about a year, recently opened up to Metro.co.uk about his nomination.

‘It’s great to be nominated, it’s amazing because it’s by the fans and that’s who we do this for,’ he said. ‘I’m very grateful that the fans have bought into Ben and I hope it will be a great night.

‘The expectations of taking on an existing role is huge – I wanted to dive in and give my take on it and I am so glad the fans are on board with that.

‘Everybody can relate to some sort of characteristic to Ben – whether it’s his love for his family, his loyalty, his insecurities.

‘Fans can find a lot in him and I am so grateful that the layers are being received well by so many people. I am glad they understand the character and his depths as it can be a hard thing to do.

‘It’s not necessarily all about awards but it’s nice to be recognised for your hard work and it would be the perfect end top a brilliant year on the show.

‘It would literally be about a year to the day since I joined so if it was to happen, I’d be so chuffed and so grateful to the fans. It would summarise such a brilliant first year on the show.’

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: EastEnders star Max Bowden reveals viewers gained courage to come out after Ballum storylines

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Max Bowden reveals Ben and Callum have ‘true love’ as he teases reunion