eastenders-star-max-bowden-reveals-viewers-gained-courage-to-come-out-after-ballum-storylines

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

EastEnders’ Max Bowden has revealed that some viewers have gained the courage to come out after watching the love story between his character Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

The actor, who’s nominated as best newcomer at the National Television Awards for his performance, revealed that the storyline has had an incredible impact on fans.

‘It’s the story of two working class boys who have found common ground and for Callum it’s a story of coming out and Ben’s that release figure to allow that to happen,’ the 25-year-old told Lorraine Kelly.

‘We’ve had people feeling like they’re able to come out and be themselves and that’s a lovely thing to hear.’

With the host affirming that soaps can ‘do a lot of good,’ she pointed that the storyline ‘sparks a conversation’.

‘It absolutely does, soaps serve that,’ Max agreed.

The actor also revealed that ‘one of our story team call it the greatest love story ever told,’ and we definitely can’t argue with that.

Recently opening up to Metro.co.uk, Max revealed that Ben and Callum have ‘true love’ but things are never going to be easy between them.

We can dream, right?

‘Their paths are always going to cross, that’s a definite. There’s a magnet that draws them back together but it’s never plain sailing,’ he said.

‘It looks like maybe it never will be but there’s this real magnetism and this strong love for each other – they want each other to be okay but Ben’s problem is that he doesn’t think he’s the one to do that for Callum.

‘What makes their relationship so passionate and brilliant is that it’s not plain sailing and totally driven by emotion. These characters find it hard to be normal – it’s so explosive and the audience believe it in it because it’s so real.

‘Nothing is ever plain sailing when you love each other – and Ben and Callum really do love each other.’

However, with the drama over Keanu Taylor’s (Danny Walters) death being far from over, there’s no doubt that the pair have still got a rocky time ahead.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

Contents 1 Got a showbiz story?

Got a showbiz story? 2 The Soaps Newsletter



Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: EastEnders spoilers: Max Bowden reveals Ben and Callum have ‘true love’ as he teases reunion

MORE: EastEnders star Max Bowden reveals if Ben Mitchell is capable of killing Keanu Taylor